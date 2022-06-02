Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Scge Management L.P.

Scge Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359,617 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 1.5% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $128,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,348,792 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 70,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,591,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

