Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 10.7%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shares were up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $32.05. Approximately 406,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 42,106,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Get Roblox alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.18.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.