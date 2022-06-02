Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 660,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,847 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,830. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.