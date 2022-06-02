Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Acquires £24,053.34 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East purchased 27,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £24,053.34 ($30,431.86).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($223,725.46).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £95,046.72 ($120,251.42).

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 88.73 ($1.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.45. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.05).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 126.80 ($1.60).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

