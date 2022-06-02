ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Cap of $5.89 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $526,680.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00143185 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000255 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

