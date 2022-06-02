Router Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.70 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00005812 BTC on major exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.04 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,026.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,323.29 or 0.60547309 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00429355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 489.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031891 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,415,407 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

