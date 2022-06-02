Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after buying an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,969,000. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $104.80 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

