Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.83) on Monday. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 207.60 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £489.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

