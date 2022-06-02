Royal Bank of Canada Trims Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Target Price to GBX 170

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.72) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 206.13 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS opened at GBX 149.90 ($1.90) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 127 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.