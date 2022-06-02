Rune Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $44.63 or 0.00146494 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $603,204.27 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.01500735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 807.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.46 or 0.00461086 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032223 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

