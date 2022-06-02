Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $15.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

RSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,169,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,590. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

