Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 118.41% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%.
Shares of SFET opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.
