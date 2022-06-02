Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Saker Aviation Services stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

