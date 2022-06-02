Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Saker Aviation Services stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Saker Aviation Services has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKASGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

About Saker Aviation Services (Get Rating)

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance and repair services (MRO); and a consultant for a seaplane base.

