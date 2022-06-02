Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The company has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
