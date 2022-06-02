Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Down 8%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 29,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

