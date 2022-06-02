SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Shares Up 0.3%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.19 and last traded at $74.19. 132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SalMar ASA from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $667.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

