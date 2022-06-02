Salzgitter AG Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €45.00 ($48.39) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

