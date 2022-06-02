Salzgitter AG Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0512 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Salzgitter has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.16.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
Salzgitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
