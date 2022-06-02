Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,195,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,743. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

