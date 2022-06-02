Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives $11.61 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.61.

SAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 457,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

