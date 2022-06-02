SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Cowen upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.69. 39,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,003. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

