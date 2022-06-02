Schusterman Interests LLC Purchases New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Schusterman Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 291,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,278,000. Affirm accounts for 12.6% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,587,000 after buying an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affirm by 158.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $164,848,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $99,593,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,652,906. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 3.03. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

