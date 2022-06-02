Schusterman Interests LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Ranpak makes up approximately 1.6% of Schusterman Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schusterman Interests LLC owned 0.12% of Ranpak as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,825,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,748 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 554,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 40.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PACK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE PACK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.84. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,270. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ranpak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.