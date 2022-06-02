Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

SHIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.81.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.