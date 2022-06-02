SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

SEI Investments has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SEI Investments by 121.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 14.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.