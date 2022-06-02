Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $203.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.23 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.23. 19,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,843. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Semtech by 123.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

