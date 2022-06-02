Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,843. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.
In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 265,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
