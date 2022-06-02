Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.03 million.Semtech also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,843. Semtech has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after purchasing an additional 364,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after acquiring an additional 234,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Semtech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,386,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 265,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 91,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

