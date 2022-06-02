SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.90. SentinelOne shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 7,291 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.47.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 67.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

