ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after acquiring an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.59.

NYSE NOW traded up $26.79 on Thursday, reaching $501.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.39 and its 200-day moving average is $556.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.27, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

