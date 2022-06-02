Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.62. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 467,117 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Sherritt International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.37 million and a PE ratio of 81.43.

Sherritt International ( TSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

