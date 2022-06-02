Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $741.00

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104,180.30 and approximately $741.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.29 or 0.12532160 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 951.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.09 or 0.00466375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

