Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 15.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,352,000 after acquiring an additional 221,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

AY traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

