Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Declines By 14.8%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 30th total of 880,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cango during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Cango by 37.5% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cango stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $164.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cango will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

