Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Decreases By 17.0%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 617,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in East Stone Acquisition by 78.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Stone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of East Stone Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. East Stone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company focuses on businesses primarily operating in the financial services industry or businesses providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific.

