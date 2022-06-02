Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 16.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. 509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,020. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

