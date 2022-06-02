Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Declines By 16.6%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.41. 18,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Expensify has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

