Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rises By 22.8%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDIFF shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

