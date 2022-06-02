Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Declines By 20.3%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,777. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.47 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,591 shares of company stock worth $646,155 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

