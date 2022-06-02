Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rises By 25.0%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPWR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPWR. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ideal Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideal Power by 6.8% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 213,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

