Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Declines By 14.6%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 14,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

