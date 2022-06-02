Short Interest in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Decreases By 14.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $140,765.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth $258,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $27,427,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

