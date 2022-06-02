Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 26.7%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 27,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSE SBR traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $77.76. 90,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

