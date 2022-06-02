SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

SIBCoin (SIB) traded down 67.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 71.8% against the US dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $392.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,508.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.91 or 0.05998068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00211332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.29 or 0.00623715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00652177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00073664 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.