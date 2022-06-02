SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Price Down 0%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $22.11. Approximately 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SIG Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

