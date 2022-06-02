Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading 6% Higher

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.13 and last traded at $16.13. 1,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 421,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

