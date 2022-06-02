SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 1.2%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.83). Approximately 884,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 967,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £419.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.87.

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

