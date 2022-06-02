Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $356.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $8.26 on Friday, hitting $220.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,194. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.11.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

