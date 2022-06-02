Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 17.9%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) shares fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.30.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

