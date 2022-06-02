Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading Down 17.9%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) shares fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 10,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 18,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$10.22 million and a PE ratio of 2.30.
Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)
