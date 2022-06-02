Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

NYSE SPG traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

