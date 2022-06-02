Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter worth $293,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.60. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

