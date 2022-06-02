Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Lifted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,845,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 711,341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,260,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,954,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

SKX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.33. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

