Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.04

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.04 and traded as low as C$26.68. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$27.26, with a volume of 52,516 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.13.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.2999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.55%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.